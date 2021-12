A crash involving a tractor trailer on Interstate 81 has sent two patients to the hospital, according to dispatch.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A crash involving a tractor trailer has shut down all northbound lanes on Interstate 81, according to Franklin County dispatch.

The crash occurred at Mile Marker 20, officials state.

Two patients have been transported to the hospital, dispatch confirmed.

Traffic is being directed to the Scotland Exit.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.