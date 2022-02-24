Man dies after crash, portion of Route 641 closed in Franklin County

According to State Police, a man is dead and another was flown to the hospital with injuries after the crash on Thursday morning.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead and another is injured after an early morning crash in Franklin County.

According to State Police, the crash occurred sometime before 6:00 a.m. on Feb. 24 on Route 641 in Lurgan Township.

Officials say that the crash involved two vehicles, and one man died at the scene. A second man was flown to Holy Spirit Hospital.

As a result of the crash, a portion of Route 641 is closed.

According to Trooper Megan Ammerman, the portion of the road that is closed is just north of Lower Horse Valley Road.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours and officials say drivers should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.