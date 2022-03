According to 511PA, a multi-vehicle crash on Route 30 eastbound near Exit 24 to Mt. Zion Rd. resulted in the closure of the roadway in that area for a short time.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A crash closed a portion of Route 30 eastbound in York County on Thursday morning.

The crash occurred sometime around 6:00 a.m. on March 10, and it was cleared by 8:00 a.m.