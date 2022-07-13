Crash closes Route 283 WB in Lancaster County

A crash has left a portion of Route 283 westbound in Mount Joy Township closed.

According to emergency dispatch, a crash that occurred around 7:15 a.m. on July 13 has closed the westbound lanes of Route 283 in Mount Joy Township. The lanes are closed between the Mount Joy/Manheim and Rheems/Elizabethtown exits.

Due to the crash, there appears to be some rubbernecking on the eastbound side of the roadway, near the crash.

It's unknown how many vehicles are involved or if anyone was injured in the crash.