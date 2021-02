As of 7:30 a.m., the roadway is closed in both directions between Red Hill Road and Sunbury Street.

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — One person is injured after a multi-vehicle crash on Route 11.

According to emergency dispatch, the crash occurred just after 6:00 a.m. on Feb. 4 and left both directions of the roadway closed between Red Hill Road and Sunbury Street for about two hours.

As of 8:15 a.m., a lane of Route 11 was open in each direction.

Dispatch says one person was taken to the hospital as a result of the crash.