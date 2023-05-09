Overturned tractor trailer closes I-81 NB in Dauphin County

PennDOT says a tractor trailer carrying mulch overturrned on Interstate 81 northbound near mile marker 75 around 5:00 a.m. on May 9.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — An overturned tractor trailer has closed a portion of Interstate 81 northbound in Dauphin County.

PennDOT says a tractor trailer carrying mulch overturrned on Interstate 81 northbound near mile marker 75 around 5:00 a.m. on May 9.

As a result, the mulch was spread all over the roadway.

No other vehicles appear to be involved in the crash.

It is unclear if the driver of the tractor trailer suffered any injuries.

Officials say Interstate 81 northbound is currently closed at Exit 72, and it is unclear how long the roadway will be closed for clean up and removal of the mulch and vehicle.