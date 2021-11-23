Crash on US Route 22/322 leaves one dead

A passenger vehicle struck a tractor trailer in Dauphin County, closing down all westbound lanes.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A crash on US Route 22/322 left one person dead Monday evening and closed down all westbound lanes for several hours.

According to a PennDOT official, in the evening on Nov. 22, a passenger vehicle drove into the back of a tractor trailer between Interstate 81 and Linglestown Road.

Authorities confirm at least one is dead. There is no word on other injuries.

The victim's ID is not known at this time.

CLEARED: Multi vehicle crash on US 22 westbound at I-81. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) November 23, 2021