ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash has shut down all lanes of U.S. Route 15 Southbound between Exit PA 97, Baltimore Street and Exit PA 134, Taneytown Road, according to PennDOT.

Adams County Dispatch confirmed the crash involved two tractor trailers.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

Pennsylvania State Police are currently investigating the incident.