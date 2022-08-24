Crash into Queen Street Bridge closes lanes on I-83

The crash occurred on I-83 Northbound between exit Pa. 182- Leader Heights and Exit 16B: Pa. 74 North Queen Street in York County just before 3 p.m.

The crash occurred on I-83 Northbound between exit Pa. 182- Leader Heights and Exit 16B: Pa. 74 North Queen Street just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to Fritzi Schreffler with the Pa. Department of Transportation, the bed of a dump truck traveling north hit the overpass for Route 74 and cracked it, lodging the truck bed underneath the bridge.

Currently, I-83 lanes north and southbound are closed, as well as Queen Street over I-83.

It is currently unclear how long the closures will last, as officials wait for bridge crews to arrive on the scene.

It is currently unknown the extent of the injuries, but the truck driver was removed on a stretcher. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

This is the second time this year a bridge has crashed underneath the Queen Street Bridge.