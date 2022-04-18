Crash closes I-81 SB in Lebanon County

According to PennDOT, a tractor trailer jackknifed in the area between Exits 85 and 90 on Interstate 81 southbound in East Hanover Township.

According to PennDOT, a tractor trailer jackknifed in the area between Exits 85 at Annville and 90 at Lebanon on Interstate 81 southbound in East Hanover Township.

As a result of the crash, Interstate 81 southbound is closed. Officials say they believe at least one lane of the roadway will be opening within the next few hours.

PennDOT says they expect the road to be fully opened by 4:00 p.m.

No one was injured in the crash.