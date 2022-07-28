Interstate 81 SB in Lebanon County closed after crash involving over 20 vehicles

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A crash involving more than 20 vehicles, including a Fed Ex tractor trailer and a passenger bus, has left a portion of Interstate 81 southbound closed.
Emergency responders were dispatched to the crash shortly after 4:20 p.m. along Interstate 81 southbound near mile marker 86.5 near Jonestown.
PennDOT say the crash involved more than 20 vehicles, including a Fed Ex tractor trailer and a passenger bus.
At this time, officials are unsure of how many people are injured or how long the roadway will be closed, and that depends on a variety things, such as need for tows, cleaning or possible accident reconstruction.
Pennsylvania State Police is investigating the crash.
PennDOT says that drivers should expect significant delays on detour routes.
This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.