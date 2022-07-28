Interstate 81 SB in Lebanon County closed after crash involving over 20 vehicles

PennDOT say the crash involved more than 20 vehicles, including a Fed Ex tractor trailer and a passenger bus.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A crash involving more than 20 vehicles, including a Fed Ex tractor trailer and a passenger bus, has left a portion of Interstate 81 southbound closed.

Emergency responders were dispatched to the crash shortly after 4:20 p.m. along Interstate 81 southbound near mile marker 86.5 near Jonestown.

PennDOT say the crash involved more than 20 vehicles, including a Fed Ex tractor trailer and a passenger bus.

At this time, officials are unsure of how many people are injured or how long the roadway will be closed, and that depends on a variety things, such as need for tows, cleaning or possible accident reconstruction.

Pennsylvania State Police is investigating the crash.

PennDOT says that drivers should expect significant delays on detour routes.