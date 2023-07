According to 511 Pa., all lanes of traffic were closed between Exit 72B: Lingelstown and Exit 77: PA 39- Manada Hill/Hershey. One lane has since been reopened.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A reported crash along Interstate 81 northbound in Dauphin County is causing traffic delays.

According to 511 Pa., all lanes of traffic were closed between Exit 72B: Lingelstown and Exit 77: PA 39- Manada Hill/Hershey. One lane has since been reopened, according to Fritzi Schreffler with PennDOT

According to Schreffler, drivers are being directed off at Exit 72.