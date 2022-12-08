Pa. Turnpike crash in tunnel cleared

According to 511PA, between Willow Hill and Fort Littleton, all traffic is stopped at the tunnel.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 9:32 a.m.: All involved cars were removed from the tunnels and both lanes of traffic are moving again, according to Pennsylvania State Police and 511PA.

CLEARED: Turnpike Traffic Alert on I-76 PA Turnpike westbound between Exit 189 - PA 75 and Exit 180 - US 522 affecting all lanes — 511PA Statewide (@511PAStatewide) December 8, 2022

Previously: According to 511PA.com, there is a crash stopping traffic on the Pa. Turnpike.

The incident is on I-76 eastbound between Willow Hill and Fort Littleton in Franklin County.

The crash reportedly occurred in the area of a tunnel near Exit 180 - US 522 and Exit 189 - PA 75.

It is affecting all eastbound lanes of travel, according to 511PA.