x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Pa. Turnpike crash in tunnel cleared

According to 511PA, between Willow Hill and Fort Littleton, all traffic is stopped at the tunnel.
Credit: PATurnpike.com

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 9:32 a.m.: All involved cars were removed from the tunnels and both lanes of traffic are moving again, according to Pennsylvania State Police and 511PA.

Previously: According to 511PA.com, there is a crash stopping traffic on the Pa. Turnpike.

The incident is on I-76 eastbound between Willow Hill and Fort Littleton in Franklin County.

The crash reportedly occurred in the area of a tunnel near Exit 180 - US 522 and Exit 189 - PA 75.

It is affecting all eastbound lanes of travel, according to 511PA.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

2023 Roadmap to Safety Report released, Pennsylvania graded on traffic safety laws

Before You Leave, Check This Out