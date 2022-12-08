Pa. Turnpike crash in tunnel cleared

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 9:32 a.m.: All involved cars were removed from the tunnels and both lanes of traffic are moving again, according to Pennsylvania State Police and 511PA.
Previously: According to 511PA.com, there is a crash stopping traffic on the Pa. Turnpike.
The incident is on I-76 eastbound between Willow Hill and Fort Littleton in Franklin County.
The crash reportedly occurred in the area of a tunnel near Exit 180 - US 522 and Exit 189 - PA 75.
It is affecting all eastbound lanes of travel, according to 511PA.