Crash closes lanes on I-81 Northbound in Dauphin County

HERSHEY, Pa. — A crash has closed a portion of Interstate 81 northbound in Dauphin County.
Northbound I-80 is closed on Exit 80 in Grantville/Hershey in Dauphin County. The cause of the crash is an overturned tractor-trailer at Mile 81.0.
The crash involves hazmat units.
It could take several hours for the exit to reopen, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
There are no reported injuries at the scene.
This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.