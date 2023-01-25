Crash closes portion of Interstate 81 NB in Cumberland County

State Police say that Interstate 81 northbound is closed at mile marker 35.5 in Penn Township due to a multi-vehicle crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash has closed a portion of Interstate 81 northbound in Cumberland County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 25 around mile marker 35.5 on Interstate 81 in Penn Township.

As a result of the crash, the roadway has been closed, and officials are urging drivers to avoid the area.

It's unclear how many vehicles were involved or if any injuries were suffered at this time.