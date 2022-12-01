x
Interstate 83 in Dauphin County reopens after 4-vehicle crash

Pennsylvania State Police responded to the crash involving two tractor trailers and two cars around 10:15 p.m. last night.
Credit: Associated Press/David Zalubowski

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 5:37 a.m.: The crash on Interstate 83 is cleared and lanes are reopened, according to PennDOT.

Previously: A four-vehicle crash shut down a stretch of Interstate 83 in Dauphin County last night, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).

All lanes of the interstate are closed from Exit 44B: 19th Street to Exit 46B: US 322 East - Hershey as of 4:52 a.m. today, according to 511PA.com.

The crash occurred around 10:15 p.m. on Nov. 30 on a section of I-83 northbound running through Swatara Township.

A car driving in the right lane merged to the left, and a tractor trailer allegedly struck it in the rear before also colliding with another tractor trailer and the center median. 

The striking tractor trailer came to a stop in the left lane, where a previously uninvolved fourth car struck it in the rear, PSP said.

None of the parties involved in the crash reported injuries, according to a PSP release.

Diesel fuel spilled from one of the involved vehicles, prompting HAZMAT and PennDOT crews to close the roadway in order to clean up the mess.

