Crash closes Dauphin County section of Interstate 81

The crash reportedly occurred in the southbound lanes of I-81 between Exit 80: PA 743 - Grantville/Hershey and Exit: PA 39 - Manada Hill/Hershey. All lanes are closed, according to 511PA.com.

The Grantville Volunteer Fire Company posted on Facebook that the incident happened around 4:30 this morning, when at least one tractor trailer crashed.

The fire company reports that two tractor trailers are blocking the roadway, with debris strewn across the interstate.

It's unclear if anyone was injured or how many vehicles were involved at this time.

Engine 39-1, Engine 39, and Rescue 36 were dispatched at approximately 0430 this morning for a tractor trailer accident... Posted by Grantville Volunteer Fire Company on Thursday, April 13, 2023