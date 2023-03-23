Cumberland County crash along I-83 slowing traffic

According to PennDOT Safety Press Officer Fritzi Schreffler, the crash occurred around 3 p.m. along mile marker 43 southbound. One car reportedly caught on fire.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A crash along Interstate 83 is causing traffic for those traveling through Cumberland County.

According to PennDOT Safety Press Officer Fritzi Schreffler, the crash occurred around 3 p.m. along mile marker 43 southbound, close to the Lemoyne exit. One car reportedly caught on fire.

Traffic in the area is currently moving along the right shoulder, but it is unclear at this time if the southbound lanes will be shut down.