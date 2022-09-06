Coroner responds to overturned box truck in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. — The coroner has responded to the scene of an overturned box truck in Lancaster County.
Around 4:00 a.m. on June 9, the truck overturned on Lititz Pike in the area of the intersection with Golf Road in Manheim Township.
A power line was also taken down in the crash.
There is no word on how many people were injured in the crash.
Emergency crews are advising for drivers to avoid the area as they clear the scene. The road is expected to be closed for an extended period.
This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the scene, and we will provide updates as they become available.