Coroner responds to overturned box truck in Lancaster County

A box truck overturned on Lititz Pike in Manheim Township around 4:00 a.m. on June 9.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The coroner has responded to the scene of an overturned box truck in Lancaster County.

Around 4:00 a.m. on June 9, the truck overturned on Lititz Pike in the area of the intersection with Golf Road in Manheim Township.

A power line was also taken down in the crash.

There is no word on how many people were injured in the crash.

Emergency crews are advising for drivers to avoid the area as they clear the scene. The road is expected to be closed for an extended period.