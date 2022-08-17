x
Coroner called to Lebanon County crash

The coroner was called to a tractor trailer crash on Route 72 in Union Township Wednesday evening.
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Officials with Lebanon County 911 dispatch confirmed that the coroner was called to a vehicle crash in Lebanon County.

First responders were dispatched to the crash involving a tractor-trailer in Union Township at 5:22 p.m. on Aug. 17.

There is no word yet on how many vehicles were involved or what caused the crash, but dispatch has confirmed it is fatal.

Cleona Borough Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.

