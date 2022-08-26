x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Coroner called to two-vehicle crash in Adams County

Pennsylvania State Police confirmed that the coroner was called to a crash on the Abbottstown Pike in Berwick Township.
Lights of police car in night time, crime scene. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Adams County on Friday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

It happened along Abbottstown Pike near Green Springs Road in Berwick Township shortly after 7:30 a.m. 

Investigators are asking for the public to avoid the area at this time.

There is no word yet on injuries or what caused the crash, but state police expect to release more information as soon as they can.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available 

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

I-83 open after vehicle crashes into bridge

Before You Leave, Check This Out