Coroner called to two-vehicle crash in Adams County

Pennsylvania State Police confirmed that the coroner was called to a crash on the Abbottstown Pike in Berwick Township.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Adams County on Friday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The crash happened along Abbottstown Pike near Green Springs Road in Berwick Township shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 26, police say.

Investigators are asking for the public to avoid the area at this time.

There is no word yet on injuries or what caused the crash, but state police expect to release more information as soon as they can.