Construction blasting will take place today near I-83 overpass in York Township

A single set of loud blasts are planned for sometime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in York Township that will cause some ground shaking.

YORK, Pa. — Construction blasting will be taking place today in York Township by the Springwood Road construction site, near the Interstate 83 overpass, according to York Township officials.

All blasting is being performed with the approval of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and PennDOT, and will take place sometime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The public should expect a single set of loud blasts that will generate some ground shaking, the township advised.

An audible warning sign in the form of an airhorn will be given at different points before the blasts, including:

One signal at five minutes before the blast

Two signals at three minutes before the blast

Three signals at one minute before the blast

One long air horn signal will be given when blasting is complete

There will be a rolling roadblock on Interstate 83 and a roadblock with flaggers on Springwood Road for an estimated four minutes during the blasting.

According to the township, "Homes and businesses may feel some shaking of the ground. Loose windows and doors may rattle."