Bridge demolition to begin in Cumberland County

When the actual demolition begins, travelers can expect "intermittent traffic stoppages of up to 10 minutes."

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Starting next week, a PennDOT contractor's demolition of the Route 74 bridge over Letort Spring Run in Carlisle Borough, Cumberland County will begin to affect traffic flow in the area.

The contractor began the demolition this past Monday, March 1, but the work involved prep that had no affect on traffic.

When the actual demolition begins, travelers can expect "intermittent traffic stoppages of up to 10 minutes as beams and sections of concrete slab are loaded onto trailers to be hauled from the site." There will also be periodic lane closures under flagging while hauling vehicles get ready to be loaded with debris that falls from the worksite.

The demolition is part of an overall replacement of the bridge that "includes the design of the new structure, coordinated utility work, removing the existing 83-year-old two-span concrete T-beam bridge and replacing it with a two-span prestressed concrete spread box beam bridge under staged construction, installation of erosion and sediment control measures, drainage work, roadway approach construction, and new guiderail, signs and pavement markings."