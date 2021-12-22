Black ice causes several crashes in the Lancaster County area

The NLCRPD released a statement saying they've responded to over eight crashes since 6 a.m. with overturned vehicles and injuries.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) has issued a black ice advisory due to multiple crashes in the area.

Since 6 a.m., NLCRPD patrols have responded to over eight crashes with overturned vehicles and injuries.

There are several active traffic accidents currently listed on Lancaster's webcad.

According to Lancaster County Dispatch, the Turnpike Westbound in Clay Township and Oregon Pike in Warwick Township are particularly bad this morning and should be avoided.

There was a two vehicle crash on Oregon Pike with one serious injury. Fire police are currently directing traffic, said dispatch.

According to NLCRPD, the crash has shutdown Oregon Pike. There was a report of an ejection of a victim and the crash reconstruction team is currently on the scene. The area will be closed for an unknown period of time and should be avoided.

Crashes are still pending and Public Works crews are responding to impacted areas affected by black ice confirmed the NLCRPD.