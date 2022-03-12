x
Over 70 vehicles involved in crash in Cumberland County

According to Pennsylvania State Police, over 70 vehicles were involved in the crash.
Credit: 511PA

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Over 70 vehicles were involved in a crash that left a portion of Route 581 closed for hours and several people injured.

Around 1:00 p.m. on March 12, crews responded to PA-581 eastbound in Cumberland County between the exits for Rt. 15 and I-83 for a reported crash. 

The roadway was closed for several hours, as traffic was diverted around the area.

As a result, police say over 70 vehicles were involved in the crash. It is unclear how it began at this time.

All of the injuries reported in the incident are non-life-threatening, police said.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.

