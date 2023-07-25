York County utilizes new 911 dispatch technology to aid emergency calls

New system allows York County 911 dispatchers to automatically relay emergency information to first responders.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — First responders in York County are now hearing something a little different than the voice of a 911 dispatcher.

The York County Office of Emergency Management is using a new automated system to relay information over the radio to first responders, a task originally carried out by 911 dispatchers.

"It’s consistent. It’s concise. It’s always going to be clear. You’re not going to have the human nature of just the way people talk that can impact the clarity of what they’re saying over the radio," said Scott Keener, communication services manager at York County 911. "You’re going to hear the same thing every time, all the time regardless of what the situation is."

York County 911 dispatchers are still managing incoming emergency calls, but with a push of a button can use the new system to automatically relay the same information they once had to announce to dispatch units.

The York County Office of Emergency Management says the new system will allow their dispatchers to focus on other essential tasks.

"In many cases, dispatchers are talking to a 911 caller in potentially the worse moment of their life. They can give that caller the attention they need," said Keener. "They don’t have to tell them, ‘Hold on a second while I dispatch these units.’ It does streamline and make [the dispatcher] job a little easier."

From the 911 caller to the first responder, it’s a new system that is intended to benefit everybody involved in emergency situations.

"We are just trying to do the best for everybody. Whether it’s the person who needs help, it’s the first responder, the dispatcher," said Keener. "How can we get the job and the services provided in the best fluid way? That’s what we’re driving to do."

Improvements to the new system continue to be made however, York County 911 says since it was implemented in June the impact it's making is clear.