Yahoo Answers to be shut down permanently on May 4th

SUNNYVALE, Calif. — Yahoo Answers announced on April 5 that it will be shutting down forever with a banner on the top of their homepage.

The banner reads: "Yahoo Answers is shutting down on May 4th, 2021 (Eastern Time) and beginning April 20th, 2021 (Eastern Time) the Yahoo Answers website will be in read-only mode. There will be no changes to other Yahoo properties or services, or your Yahoo account. You can find more information about the Yahoo Answers shutdown and how to download your data on this help page."

Yahoo Answers was launched in 2005 and is one of the oldest Q&A platforms on the internet. Yahoo was purchased by Verizon Media Group for nearly $5 billion in 2017.

Yahoo Answers has perhaps been overshadowed in recent years by the popularity and creation of other Q&A platforms that weren't as popular 16 years ago, like Quora and Reddit, although the company gives no official reason for the shut down.

Users will have until June 30 to request their data, according to a FAQ page linked on their homepage. After that, it will be inaccessible.

Several Twitter users expressed sadness over the announcement, as Yahoo Answers was known for its appallingly ignorant threads of questions and answers. News outlets like Buzzfeed, have even compiled lists of the most horrendous posts.

This Twitter user posted their favorite question ever asked on the site:

rip yahoo answers you changed my life with this one pic.twitter.com/BD5Z43qkhL — kermit gulag (@startunnels) April 5, 2021

This person posted another probing question:

RIP yahoo answers. Was just reminded of this classic gem. Gonna miss this side of the internet. pic.twitter.com/rB0wX6l2nr — Scott Niswander 💜 (@ScottNiswander) April 5, 2021

And this, which all inquiring minds want you know:

Roses are red

Violets are blue#YahooAnswers pic.twitter.com/PKgw9K5sEP — Weasel EDooks (@WeaselShape) April 6, 2021