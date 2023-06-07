What you need to know about Meta's 'Threads' app | VERIFY

Meta launched it's newest app as a competitor to Elon Musk's Twitter.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Meta’s newest platform, “Threads,” has exploded onto the digital landscape – with tens of millions of users in less than 24 hours.

The app, which launched on July 5, is meant to rival Twitter which has dominated the online community square for years.

The unexpected and early launch of Threads has left plenty of people with a lot of questions.

OUR SOURCES

Meta

Harrisburg University’s Program Lead & Assoc. Professor of Interactive Media Charles Palmer

QUESTION

Is Threads the first app to challenge Twitter?

WHAT WE FOUND

There are a handful of programs similar to Twitter, so no. Platforms like Mastodon, Hive Social, and Sky Blue are all copycats of the popular app. However, Threads has the benefit of coming from Meta, which Palmer says is a huge advantage.

"One of the reasons that Threads is going to be successful is the fact that it already has an audience of a few 100 million who are already using Instagram," Palmer said. "So those people will very easily be able to come over to the platform."

QUESTION

Do you need an Instagram account to join Threads?

WHAT WE FOUND

Yes, in the version available when it launched, Threads can only be used by individuals with an Instagram account.

The new app is also just an app, there is no desktop version yet.

“It allows the company to sort of manage how many users are coming to the platform today," Palmer said. "But I wholly expect as popularity grows, they'll create other hooks for other individuals to gain access to the website."

And it is important to note, users cannot delete their Threads account data without taking down their Instagram account as well.

QUESTION

Can you delete posts on Threads?

WHAT WE FOUND

Like Meta’s other popular platforms, users can delete posts. However, they cannot edit them. That ability is only available on Facebook and Instagram.

And over on Twitter, only users who pay $8 a month for Twitter Blue can edit their posts.

Threads is still in its early days and Palmer says it will likely evolve over time.

"Understand that this platform is going to grow based on the needs of the community," Palmer said.