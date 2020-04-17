USDA's 'Foodkeeper' app helps you maximize quality, freshness of groceries

The app is available online or through mobile app, and is designed to help you maximize the quality and freshness of your groceries.

We’ve been quarantined for quite a bit, which has surely saved us some money.

While it’s impossible to completely stop spending altogether, we’re offering a few tips to save a few bucks during these difficult times.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is offering the “FoodKeeper” App, which is available through mobile app or online.

The app lists categories, from baby food to seafood, the USDA says it’s designed to help you maximize the quality and freshness of your groceries.

When you select an item, it will tell you the suggested amount of time you can keep something, whether it’s refrigerated, frozen, or kept in the pantry.

They also offer tips on how to cook and prepare certain foods.

Data Analytics company “HomeSnacks” is also offering a bright spot to savings, by offering a calculator telling you on average how much you’re saving due to being quarantined.

It accounts for eating out, gas, drinking, and child care.

The websites co-founder says on average they’re calculating an average of $1,700 a month in savings for some.