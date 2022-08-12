Smart devices look to make your life easier, safer and eco-friendly

FOX43's Sean Streicher breaks down Smart Home technology.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — As you search for that perfect holiday gift, you’re probably coming across more than a few “smart devices” that can turn your house into a “smart home.”

A smart home is a house that utilizes technology to control or automate that home.

These devices can range from a thermostat, to light bulbs, to even a refrigerator with a camera inside so that you can see if you need to pick up milk without actually having to call someone at home to check.

These smart devices connect to Wi-Fi and allow you to access them from your phone or tablet.

The goal is to provide an easier, safer—and in some cases, eco-friendly—way of life.

For example, smart thermostats can be programmed to adjust the temperature of your home to a more energy-friendly level when you're at work or sleeping.

Some even use geofencing technology to detect when you’re on the way home and automatically adjust your home’s temperature to your liking.

You can also connect to the thermostat from your phone and control the temperature of your house manually.

When you think safety, alarm systems come to mind. Most of these smart alarm systems can be controlled and monitored all from your phone, letting you know when doors and windows open and close and alerting the police if need be.

There are also a variety of cameras available which give you a live view both in and around your property.

There are also smart smoke, carbon monoxide and even water detectors that connect to your alarm system and can send an alert to your phone or the fire department if a problem is detected.

They can even trigger a response from other parts of your home.

“If it senses a real fire signal, you know, the smoke detector turns off the HVAC system so that if it’s an actual fire it’s not spreading smoke throughout the house,” explained Michael Dobb with Today’s Home & Leisure Products, Inc. “If it’s 2 a.m. and the alarm system goes off, let's turn on all the lights in the entire home, just because light is a deterrent and hopefully if something is happening it will stop it."

Of course, for that to happen, you’ll need your smart devices to be linked and integrated so that they work together.

“Those are the things where you’re going to start reaping the benefits of the home automation system,” said Dobb. “When you get these things that work together as opposed to being 'hey, I’ve got 10 different apps that I can do real cool things with.'”

As with most internet connected divides there are some concerns that come along with Wi-Fi connected devices.

Despite all of the security measures in place, there is a small chance of the devices being accessed by an outside party. Some advice from the pros to avoid this is to make sure you have a secure Wi-Fi connection, have updated the firmware and choose a good password.

“What I mean about that is hey, you're not using the same password for all your different logins,” explained Dobb. "That's crucial, because if you're using the same login variations, once one site gets hacked, these hackers can start using programs to try to login and once they find something that works then yeah it can be vulnerable, things can be taken over."