York County Astronomical Society nears completion of new radio telescope project

The YCAS hopes that their project, which has been five years in the making, educates and inspires the next generation of astronomy enthusiasts.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — It's an astronomical project that's been five years in the making.

A new radio telescope is coming to the York County Astronomical Society Observatory in John Rudy Park by the end of the year, with hopes of opening up a unique opportunity for people wanting to learn more about astronomy.

"[The radio telescope] teach[es] people what radio astronomy is about, what the science is about and to offer them an instrument that they can learn about that science," said Kerry Smith, founding president for the York County Astronomical Society. "This is something unique. There are very few amateur astronomy clubs who would have an instrument of this caliber to do this kind of outreach."

The YCAS teamed up with York College back in 2018 to start the project. Unfortunately, the past five years were not without their shortage of challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, with the help of community groups, resilience and a lot of hard work, the project's finish line is in sight.

"I’m just overwhelmed by all the people who have contributed, especially the hard work that the students have put into this," said Smith. "You can really see the light at the end of the tunnel and all of the support. It’s just the catalyst for me to drive me to the finish line. There’s so much energy right now to get this completed and I’m not going to rest until I see this thing operational."

The involvement of York College's engineering and computer science departments has been vital to the project and is an experience the school's students have taken with them beyond the classroom.

"We’ve actually had several students from York College, who on their resume put down they contributed to this radio telescope project, [and] it's what got them through the door to get the job. That is pretty awesome," said Smith.

It has also been just as rewarding for the mentors involved in the project.

"I think that’s every teacher’s dream, that you pass along something to them that they go off and do some incredible things," said Smith. "Having the experience of interacting with the students, mentoring them, watching them grow and watching them work as a team to accomplish some very complex things is amazing."

The YCAS was started in 1989 and aims to promote interest, education, and advancement of the science of astronomy. They hope the new radio telescope will help with this mission and inspire a passion in the field for the next generation of astronomy enthusiasts.

"The ultimate thing for me would be to develop that passion, the same passion that not just I have, but many of us have. Whether it’s radio or optical, that you inspire them to use something that we have as a tool to make that passion happen," said Smith.

For those interested in discovering more about the astronomy field, the YCAS emphasizes the special opportunity the new radio telescope can bring.

"Come out, learn and develop that passion. You have something very unique in this community," said Smith. "You have a great educational opportunity to develop a career, that could stem from this very project."

The York County Astronomical Society is aiming to have the new radio telescope up and running by the end of the year, with it opening to the public by the summer of 2024.