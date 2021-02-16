What's trending in space and science: liftoff, pigs can play video games, and an ancient beer factory has been unearthed

This week is a big one for space-related news, but several new discoveries make it an extra exciting week for science!

NASA Assigns Two Astronauts to SpaceX Crew-4 Mission

On Friday, February 12th, 2021, NASA announced astronauts Kjell Lindgren and Bob Hines will serve as spacecraft commander and pilot, respectively, for the Crew-4 mission.

Lindgren will be heading back to space for the second time. His first mission to space spanned 141 days at the space station back in 2015 for Expeditions 44 and 45. For Hines, this will be his first trip to space. Hines was born in North Carolina but thinks of Harrisburg, PA as his hometown.

This mission is the fourth crew rotation flight of the Crew Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station. It is scheduled tentatively for 2022 and will launch on a Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Russia launches Cargo Ship to the International Space Station

On Sunday, February 14th, 2021, a Soyuz rocket successfully lifted off from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 11:45 PM ET, en route to the International Space Station.

Liftoff! The @Roscosmos cargo spacecraft Progress launched at 11:45pm ET from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, beginning a two-day journey to the @Space_Station: pic.twitter.com/FpsNs55VmD — NASA (@NASA) February 15, 2021

The Soyuz rocket’s liftoff marked the 77th launch of a Progress supply ship to the ISS since 2000. It is expected to automatically dock at the ISS at about 1:20 AM ET on Wednesday, February 17th, 2021.

Onboard the cargo ship is approximately 2.7 tons of food, fuel, water, and other essential supplies needed. Russia's space agency Roscosmos says there is equipment on the ship that will help astronauts detect and patch leaks on the space station, as well as paramount biomedical experiments.

Starlink Internet: Getting Rural Communities Online

Two years ago, the FCC approved SpaceX to launch over 10,000 satellites into space. Since then, SpaceX has launched about 1,200 satellites. These satellites are strapped onto the top of the Falcon 9 rocket as it blasts into orbit. Per launch, the rocket is able to release about 60 satellites.

SpaceX has a goal of creating high-speed internet available from any point on the planet, powered by satellites in space. Originally, Starlink was operating in 3 countries, and it shows promising signs, especially for those in rural communities. It has even provided impressive results in freezing temperatures, high winds, and snow.

The latest batch of satellites was launched into space on Monday, February 15th, 2021 at approximately 11 PM. Unfortunately, the landing was not quite as successful. Falcon 9 appears to have missed the landing platform out at sea. SpaceX's Elon Musk did tweet that about half of the rocket was salvaged.

New Study Finds Pigs Can Game Too

It's no secret that pigs are one of the smartest animals in the kingdom, but check this out. Researchers Candace Croney, director of Purdue University’s Center for Animal Welfare Science, and Sarah Boysen, a professor of psychology at Ohio State University just recently published a new paper in the journal, Frontiers in Psychology. These two researchers investigated whether pigs could be trained to move a joystick with their snouts. The answer is yes.

This gaming experiment was done with four players: two Yorkshire pigs named Hamlet and Omelet, and two Panepinto micro pigs named Ebony and Ivory. According to the paper, the pigs were tasked with toggling a joystick using their snouts to move a computer cursor across a screen. Once the cursor hit the wall, the pig was rewarded with a treat.

The experiment featured various difficulty levels with the number of walls ranging from one to four. However, for the most part, the pigs showed that they too can game.

Astronomers: Bright Speck In Night Sky Could Be An Unknown Planet

Sirius is the brightest star in our night sky, but it is not the closest. Located roughly 4.7 light-years away, the binary star system Alpha Centauri is the closest solar system to our own. Unlike our system that operates with one star (the sun), this star system is made up of two stars, Alpha Centauri A and Alpha Centauri B. To the naked eye, these two stars orbit each other so closely, that they appear as one.

According to a new study recently published in the journal Nature, astronomers spent hours analyzing the night sky back in May and June of 2019 until they discovered a bright spot with no explanation behind it. This bright spot lies in its host star's habitable zone, where it may be warm enough for liquid water to exist. Researchers have yet to confirm that this is in fact a planet, but if it is confirmed, it would be the first directly-imaged exoplanet this close to our own planet.

Archaeologists Uncover One of the Oldest Beer Factories in the World

Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, believes one of the oldest beer factories has been uncovered in an ancient burial ground located in the desert west of the Nile River. Just how old are we talking here? Waziri says the factory dates back to the region of King Narmer, who is widely known for his unification of ancient Egypt at the beginning of the First Dynastic Period (3150 B.C.- 2613 B.C.).

Among what they've discovered are eight huge units, each includes some 40 pottery basins in two rows. Waziri says that these had been used to heat up a mixture of grains and water to produce beer.