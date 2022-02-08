Study says monkeys 'choke under pressure' just like humans

Researchers found that the higher levels of a specific stress hormone a monkey had, the less likely they were able to complete the high pressure tasks.

ATLANTA — A study published on Jan.19 by researchers at Georgia State University says that monkeys can feel stress under pressure and "choke" just like people.

During the study, capuchin monkeys completed computerized matching tasks. Harder tasks had higher rewards and timeout consequences for wrong answers, while others had tasks with a typical difficulty.

Researchers found that the higher levels of a specific stress hormone, cortisol, a monkey exhibited, the less likely they were able to complete the high pressure tasks.

After gaining experience by performing the high stress tasks multiple times however, the monkeys' performance improved.

Researchers say this suggests that less experience with pressure combined with long term stress could be what causes the "choking" that was seen in the earlier tests.

Ultimately, researchers say that "choking under pressure" might not be only be because of human specific factors, but are rooted in factors maintained though evolution.