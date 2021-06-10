Here's a look at the partial solar eclipse from Central Pa.

The partial solar eclipse was visible across much of North America, including Central Pennsylvania.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — On Thursday, June 10, much of North America -- including Central Pennsylvania saw a brief view of a partial solar eclipse.

A "ring of fire" annular solar eclipse was visible in parts of the northern hemisphere, but those in certain parts of the U.S. could only see a partial one early in the morning.

A solar eclipse happens when the moon moves between the Earth and the sun. When an annular eclipse happens, the moon is at its farthest point from Earth. Unlike a total eclipse, an annular eclipse allows a little more of the sun to be seen around the moon. That gives the image of a "ring of fire."

In the U.S., the partial eclipse -- where the Earth, sun and moon are not completely lined up --was seen in parts of the Southeast, Northeast, Midwest and Northern Alaska, according to NASA.

It happened shortly after sunrise, so people that wanted to watch it in person needed to have a clear view of the horizon.

Here's a look at some shots of the partial eclipse across our area:

