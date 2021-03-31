Neuroscientist and actor Mayim Bialik speaks at Penn State Harrisburg

Bialik spoke about her love of science and acting being intertwined, careers in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics), and the challenges women face in those fields.

"There are a lot of challenges to being a woman in the sciences both because we aren't typically equally represented, meaning our classes tend to skew male so there is a variety of challenges with that, and it also depends how sensitive you are to being in the minority that way," she said.