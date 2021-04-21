NASA to send second commercial crew to the International Space Station

FOX43's Amy Lutz spoke with NASA Astronaut, Raja Chari, on April 21 about the historic launch.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — On April 21, FOX43's Amy Lutz spoke with NASA Astronaut Raja Chari about the second commercial crew ever launching to the International Space Station.

Last year, partnered with SpaceX, Tesla Founder Elon Musk's company, NASA "launched a new era of space exploration" with the first commercial crew rotation to the International Space Station (ISS). Now, it's time for a second round.

Originally planned for Thursday, the second crew with launch Friday due to weather conditions. The second crew will join the first on the ISS for a five-day handover to close out the first crew’s six-month mission.

According to NASA, "the Crew-2 mission will also be the first mission to reuse a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket for a crewed mission." Reusable spacecraft will be a focus in the future of spaceflight as NASA looks toward returning humans to the moon.