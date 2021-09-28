NASA launches new observation satellite

Jim Irons, the director of the Earth Sciences division at NASA, joined FOX43 on Sept. 27 to discuss the latest Landsat launch.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Around 11:15 a.m. on Sept. 27, NASA launched a new Earth-observing satellite called the Landsat 9.

The satellite launch was put together jointly by NASA and the United States Geological Survey (USGS), and the project cost around $750 million. It's mission will continue that of the last eight Landsat missions: monitoring land resources like crops and water. The broader mission is to continue the study of how Earth is responding to natural and human-caused changes.

"Landsat satellites have watched as cities grow, rivers overflow their banks, sea levels rise, wildfires burn, and farmers plant their crops," according to NASA's website.

The Landsat program was started in 1972 and has "provided us with continuous high-resolution images of Earth that are both stunning to look at, and packed with data that have helped shape our understanding of our planet," also according to NASA's website."

Jim Irons, the director of the Earth Sciences division at NASA, joined FOX43 on Sept. 27 to discuss the latest Landsat launch.