"Mystery rocket" that crashed into the moon has left NASA scientists baffled

Currently, no space exploring nations have claimed responsibility for the rocket

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A mysterious crash site of a "rocket body" has left scientists at NASA baffled.

The impact, first pictured June 24 by NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, shows a widespread "double crater." This unique crater means that it wasn't made by an average rocket.

Astronomers anticipated a crash after spotting an unidentified rocket on a direct collision course with the Moon late last year.

According to reports, the rocket hit the moon on March 4, near the Hertzsprung crater, on the far side of the Moon.

NASA released a tweet and an image of the impact.

The tweet reads, "After a rocket body impacted the Moon last year, NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter was able to snap a surprising view of the impact site. Unexpectedly, the crater is actually two craters and may indicate that the rocket had large masses at each end.

After a rocket body impacted the Moon last year, NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter was able to snap a surprising view of the impact site. Unexpectedly, the crater is actually two craters and may indicate that the rocket body had large masses at each end: https://t.co/WtMAFrNkUw pic.twitter.com/hcoYPxlm8z — NASA 360 (@NASA360) June 27, 2022