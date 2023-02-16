Harrisburg University of Science and Technology highlights STEM-UP Network

Committed to developing a diverse group of learners, and striving for gender equality in the sciences Harrisburg University highlights STEM-UP.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg University of Science and Technology officials say they are committed to developing a diverse group of learners and striving for gender equality in the sciences for students and early career professionals.

“The more women we put into the workforce, with skills in the science and tech disciplines, the more we impact moving that needle to better represent women in a workforce where women are underrepresented. and where we need more talent to compete globally,” said Bilita Mattes, Executive Director of STEM-Up Network.

Undergraduate students at HU are approximately 50% female, with the graduate population between 30 to 40% female.

These statistics are unusually high for a STEM school and help to increase representation.

Mattes says these women also need more support to continue to grow throughout their careers.

"Once we get the women and girls excited about science and technology, they come to school we need to support them. because the research shows that we lose over 50% of women in STEM positions and professions in the first 10-12 years,” said Mattes.

That’s why the stem-up program was born.

STEM-Up is a multi-disciplinary stem community, that offers mentorship, leadership, and scholarship opportunities to slow the decline of early-career women in stem.

“Our target audience is young women, early career professionals, but it also invites in more senior women to mentor those younger professionals or soon-to-be professionals,” said Mattes.

Through the help of summits, networking, and monthly meet-ups, STEM-Up hopes to build up early stem professionals by providing real-world strategies to guide them on a path to success.