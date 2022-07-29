Wolf administration, transportation officials announce commitment to clean transportation

PennDOT, along with other state departments, gathered on Thursday in Harrisburg to highlight new federal funding for EV infrastructure.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania officials continue to push the use of electric vehicles (EVs) in the Commonwealth.

PennDOT, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), and other official partners gathered in Harrisburg on Thursday to highlight Pennsylvania's momentum in its work related to EVs and its maximization of new funds through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).

Over the next five years, PennDOT will receive and distribute $171.5 million in National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) formula funds for EV charging infrastructure, officials say.

DEP Acting Executive Deputy Secretary Joe Adams said in a statement, "Every EV on the road reduces the amount of air pollution coming from tailpipes, which makes for cleaner air and a healthier environment."

Additionally, PennDOT plans to use the EV Equity Guiding Principles, which aim to increase accessibility and maximize benefits for all Pennsylvanians. These guidelines include: making EVs more affordable, creating more accessible charging stations, investing in fleet electrification, investing in low-income, persons of color and vulnerable population areas, and increasing EV awareness and education.

All state DOTs, under the BIL, must submit a state EV infrastructure deployment plan to the U.S. Department of Transportation (U.S. DOT) by Aug. 1.

Gas station companies are also partnering up with the state in support of the BIL. With over 90 locations with EV charging stations, Sheetz officials say that they "intend to give customers the ability to choose Sheetz as a preferred charging destination."