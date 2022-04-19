Volunteers keep Codorus Creek green and free of herbicides

In the past, the Army Corps of Engineers would spray chemicals to keep a clear line of sight to visually inspect their levies and flood control walls.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Despite the chilly April weather, local volunteers had plenty of work on Monday to clean up a section of the Codorus Creek in York.

Members of the the Lower Susquehanna River Keeper Association were out trimming some of the vegetation that lines the Codorus Creek.

In the past, the Army Corps of Engineers would spray chemicals to keep a clear line of sight to visually inspect their levies and flood control walls. For the past eight years, however, the River Keeper Association has been trimming the greenery by hand.

The association said hand trimming allows the banks of the Codorus to remain healthy and full of life.

Volunteers said that cutting the greenery isn't only a good deed, it's also a great workout.

"It's a great program," volunteer Ted Evgeniadis said. "It's a little labor-intensive you know, but at the end of the day I guarantee...you'll feel better and feeling better knowing that you...got a little workout in, but two knowing you did something to help improve water quality here in York County."

Volunteers also said watching the ducks and turtles eat the vegetation they just chopped is very rewarding.

The organization works from April through November on the 1st and 3rd Monday of the month from 9 to 11 a.m., and the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., though times may change later in the year because of daylight.