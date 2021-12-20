Two men found guilty of multiple counts of Clean Water Act violations

Bruce Evans, Sr. and Bruce Evans, Jr., were found guilty for multiple counts of Clean Water Act violations that occurred at a wastewater treatment plant.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced today that two men of Greenfield Township were found guilty of multiple counts of Clean Water Act violations.

After a nearly two-month trial, Bruce Evans, Sr., 68, and Bruce Evans, Jr., 40, were both found guilty on Dec. 17 for crimes committed between 2013 to 2017.

According to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, the two men knowingly failed to operate and maintain the municipality’s wastewater treatment plant in accordance with a permit issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (PADEP) and the United States Environmental Protections Agency (EPA).

Evans, Sr. was convicted of twenty counts of Clean Water Act violations, four counts of wire fraud involving the misappropriation of GTSA funds for his personal benefit, and four counts of obstruction of Pa. Department of Environmental Protection certified mail.

Evans, Jr. was convicted of four counts of Clean Water Act violations, and one count of submitting a false statement to the PADEP.

Evidence presented at trial also uncovered that information was presented to Evans Sr. concerning deficient plant operations and Clean Water Act violations, but Evans Sr. failed to inform his fellow GTSA board members over a period of many years.

The investigation was jointly conducted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency - Criminal Investigations Division, the Federal Bureau of Investigation – Scranton Field Office, and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection - Northeast Region.