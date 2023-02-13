Scientists are using state of the art sensors to track greenhouse gas emissions between Washington D.C. and Baltimore.

WASHINGTON — The past year marked a record annual increase in atmospheric methane for the second consecutive year, according to NOAA scientists. Atmospheric methane is a powerful, heat-trapping greenhouse gas and the second biggest contributor to human-caused global warming, after carbon dioxide.

In a Cessna 402B - manufactured in 1973 and owned and operated by the University Research Foundation in Greenbelt, Maryland - you'll find instruments that measure heat trapping greenhouse gases.

"On here we're displaying CO2, methane as well as CO and water," Hannah Daley, a graduate student at UMD, said while pointing to her computer monitor. "We're looking for signatures coming off of power plants and urban plumes."

Daley is conducting part of her research in the friendly skies monitoring instrumentation and analyzing real time data.

"When we're flying I'll notice a trend like this and say wow that was interesting maybe we should fly back and look at it," she said.

Daley and her colleagues are tracking greenhouse gas fluxes through plumes from power plants, landfills, wastewater treatment facilities and wetlands, all of which contain methane. Black carbon is another important air quality metric they’re monitoring.

"You don't want it to be too high it can cause issues with your breathing as well as your life expectancy," she said.

Xinrong Ren, a physical scientist with the National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration, says it's better understand the impact of air pollution on people, animals and plants. He hopes the research being conducted now can ultimately aid in policy change.

"We do some calculation on the air quality as well as the greenhouse gas emissions and those data will be provided to the state and federal agencies," Ren said.

Collecting critical green house gas and air pollution data from the air is only part of the equation. When that monitoring equipment isn't being used inside the plane it's moved to this mobile lab referred to as NOAA's Arc.

"It got its name coming from NOAAs Air Resources Lab this is NOAAs Air Resource Car and it takes mobile measurements of greenhouse gases and different atmospheric pollutants," Phillip Stratton, a Faculty Research Assistant at the University of Maryland and Climate Scientist with NOAA, said.

Ren and Stratton take to the road two to three times a week during various weather conditions and seasons to survey areas around Washington D.C. and Baltimore.

"What we're doing with this is driving around taking hyperlocal observations of meteorological parameters and different concentrations of greenhouse gases and atmospheric pollutants," Stratton said.

After conducting quality control on their research, the findings become available to the public and plugged into important climate modeling.

"We'll use it to evaluate some of the model output that's been generated to drive some of the previous policy to make sure we're on track and make sure we're not implementing policy that has no backing," Stratton said.