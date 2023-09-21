Pa. officials recommend best ways to view fall foliage

Officials with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources are offering tips to help individuals maximize their fall foliage sightings.

Editor's note: The above video is from a Sept. 14, 2023 broadcast.

Officials with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) are ready to help residents, and travelers alike, experience all the fall foliage that the Commonwealth has to offer.

Beginning Sept. 28, weekly fall foliage reports will be made available online, and continue to be updated every Thursday.

The DCNR states that fall foliage typically peaks for several weeks throughout October across the Keystone State. Travelers will be able to browse various foliage viewing locations on the Penn's Woods Fall Foliage story map and on the Pennsylvania Tourism Office website.

"Pennsylvania is a large state with more than 130 native tree species, which gives residents and tourists plentiful opportunities to see a wide array of colors, ensuring every autumn is special," DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. "Whether the plan is to hit the trails or drive to scenic vistas across the Commonwealth, we encourage everyone to take in the beautiful sights of our amazing fall foliage."

Pa. additionally boasts an abundance of seasonal activities, including pick-your-own farms and a variety of haunted attractions, that make the state an easy choice for autumn, to pair with fall foliage viewing. According to the DCNR, these tourism festivals bring approximately 192 million visitors to the Commonwealth and inject about $66.3 billion into the State's economy.

"Regardless of whether you are partial to brilliant oranges, dazzling yellows or deep, rich reds, Pennsylvania's fall season is always a showstopper," said Carrie Fischer Lepore, Deputy Secretary for Tourism, with the Department of Community and Economic Development. "Fall is also big business. Pennsylvania hotels alone add between $350 million to $450 million to the state's economy during the month of October, according to data from STR, Inc."