Pa. Department of Environmental Protection begins 2023 black fly suppression spraying

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) began its 2023 Black Fly Suppression Program this week.

The program involves aerial and backpack spraying on roughly 1,800 stream miles in 37 counties across the state.

“Pennsylvania is full of beautiful state parks, trails and forests. People across the Commonwealth should be able to enjoy nature without this seasonal pest impeding on their time,” said Acting Secretary of DEP Rich Negrin. “Our black fly suppression program ensures safe and effective treatment of the black fly species.”

This year, 48 rivers and streams spanning more than 1,800 miles will be monitored and treated as needed, according to the DEP.

The small flies bite wildlife, livestock, poultry and humans. Similar to horse and deer flies, black flies bite using their mouthparts like scissors to cut into skin and lap up blood, which results in a painful bite that can lead to bleeding, itching, inflammation and swelling.

Spraying activities will be performed both by helicopter and ground crews. The frequency will depend on weather and biological conditions as treatments cannot occur during periods of heavy rain or when water levels are high as these conditions lower the effectiveness of the treatment and significantly increase the cost of the control operations.

The DEP uses Bti, a naturally occurring bacterium, to treat the larval stage of four specific human pest black fly species.

This bacterium degrades quickly in the environment and does not harm the aquatic ecosystem, birds, or other insects.

Prior to any spraying activity, the DEP will notify county and local emergency management officials.

Helicopters can be seen flying over waterways and ground crews using backpack sprayers off bridges and wading in streams conducting control operations on behalf of DEP’s Black Fly Suppression Program.