One local farm is teaching the community alternative ways to live more sustainably

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A farm in York County is teaching the community alternative ways to live more sustainably.

Yard waste makes up about 34% of municipal waste in Pennsylvania landfills, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. That waste generates greenhouse gases, which are toxic to the environment and one of the driving forces behind climate change.

With leaf collection rapidly approaching in our area, Andrew Horn of Horn Farm has taken it upon himself to teach a class on learning how to dispose of yard waste, including leaves, sticks, and even food scraps by making an outdoor compost pile.

"Leaves in compost are an ideal material—they're free," Horn said. "Pound for pound, comparatively leaves have a much higher mineral content than manure, so it's a great material to use in your compost. It's going to add structure to your soil overall."

In partnership with the York Solid Waste Authority, the interactive class is for all skill levels and interests. Horn says you don't need much except a low cost, 3x3 bin.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, compost also reduces or eliminates the need for chemical fertilizers, and can help aid reforestation by improving contaminated soil.

"The class here is about fundamentals of and taking the complexity out of it and making it simple, approachable and accessible," Horn said.