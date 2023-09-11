Here's when you can expect to see fall foliage around central Pa.

Without the presence of Chlorophyll, the bright golds, reds, yellows and browns inside leaves emerge.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Although the season officially changes from summer to fall on Sept. 23, signs of autumn should begin showing soon!

According to a country-wide map by Smoky Mountains, Lancaster should see its leaves changing the quickest by Sept. 18, according to predictions. It will likely be patchy, but start showing before the official start of fall.

Perry, Dauphin and Lebanon Counties can also expect to see some minimal fall coloring by Sept. 18.

Two days after the official start of fall, Lancaster will once again see the most changing leaves with partial coverage across the county. Perry, Dauphin and Lebanon Counties will move into patchy fall foliage as Cumberland, Franklin, Perry, Mifflin and Juniata Counties begin to enter the minimal coverage phase.

The month of October is when central Pennsylvania counties will see major fall foliage. Lancaster County will be near peak by Oct. 2 as Perry, Dauphin and Lebanon Counties enter partial coverage.

Cumberland, Perry, Mifflin, Franklin and Juniata Counties will continue to hold back in terms of full coverage, just entering patchy fall foliage. For those traveling between counties, it should be easier to see the changing colors by Lancaster, while other counties will reach peak later in October.

Lancaster County should hit peak vibrant colors by Oct. 9, with the remaining central Pa. counties entering near peak or partial coverage.

The following week, Oct. 16, Perry, Dauphin and Lebanon Counties enter their predicted peak as Lancaster County enters past peak.

By Oct. 23, Cumberland, Perry, Mifflin, Franklin and Juniata Counties enter predicted peak fall foliage. At that time, Perry, Dauphin, Lebanon and Lancaster Counties will be out past peak foliage.

Then, by Oct. 30, it's predicted that all of Pennsylvania will be past peak foliage, according to Smoky Mountains.

Without the presence of Chlorophyll, the bright golds, reds, yellows and browns inside leaves emerge.

Although it may be short-lived, the colorful environment is sure to produce some stunning photos. If you happen to snag any, send them to us using the 'Near Me' feature of the FOX43 app. You can submit your own here; we love to include them on-air and online!

Here are some photos showcasing the 2022 fall season: