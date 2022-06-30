Harrisburg awarded $5,000 grant for rain garden project at Italian Lake

The money will go towards installing a rain garden and wetland area at the Italian Lake park to restore the area and natural environment

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The City of Harrisburg was awarded a $5,000 grant on Wednesday.

The money comes from The Giant Company and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful and was awarded to Harrisburg's Department of Parks, Recreation, and Facilities (DPRF).

The money will go towards install a rain garden and wetland area at the Italian Lake park in Uptown Harrisburg.

The rain garden will help restore the area to its natural environment as well as alleviating ongoing maintenance issues for the area.

"The rain garden will improve the natural beauty of the Italian Lake park, air quality in the area and the habitat for the area's population of birds, bees, and other pollinators," said David Baker, Harrisburg's Parks and Recreation Director.

"I can't wait to start with the project and bring our community together."

Harrisburg was one of the five Dauphin County recipients of the grant program. Other recipients of awards include the Camp Curtain Branch YMCA Garden, Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania, Londonerry Township, and the Salvation Army.