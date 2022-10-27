Funding from Pa. American Water helps plant new wildlife in Adams County to combat erosion

A live stake nursery will be planted on Heritage Drive in Lake Heritage to help restore and fight erosion in local waterways.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A variety of wildlife is coming to Adams County to fight off erosion.

The Penn State Extension Master Watershed Steward Program has received funding from Pennsylvania American Water's environmental grant program to install a live stake nursery on Heritage Drive in Lake Heritage.

Out of 50 applications, this project was selected, because it exemplified environmental need, an opportunity for community engagement, sustainability and innovation.

"Each year we look for projects across the state and serve our customers by improving, restoring, and protecting our watersheds," said David Misner external affairs manager at Pennsylvania American Water.

Forty-eight native trees and shrubs, including buttonbushes, silky dogwoods, and elderberries, will be planted by the team to create the nursery. In the next two to five years, cuttings from the established trees will be used to fill in local banks suffering from erosion.

"Take a cutting from the tree itself in a certain way, during a certain time of year, and [installing] it directly into a stream bank that has some erosion problems... within a year or two you can see some great vegetation growing. Those roots will get into that bank and really hold it in place" said Holly Smith the program coordinator with Penn State Extension Master Watershed Stewards.

Officials have already seen major improvement at Lake Heritage in Pleasant Run. It's expected that the trees being planted will continue to progress.

This planting is also cost-effective, and the Master Watershed Stewards say that the project will not only sustain waterways in Lake Heritage but also neighboring locations, such as Lake Mead, for years to come.

"Trees have so many benefits, and reducing lawn area has a lot of benefits. It's going to be great for stream erosion, air quality, for wildlife and for the aesthetics of this corner," said Smith.

Officials will be planting trees this Sunday, Oct. 30, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.